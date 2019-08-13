Catholic World News

Philippine prelate decries Catholic silence over attacks

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking out against extrajudicial killings, Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said that by being silent, “we side with the aggressors [and] we give them the liberty to continue their assaults and lies.”

