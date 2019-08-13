Catholic World News

‘Africa’s problems are by choice,’ leading prelate says

August 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Caritas Africa, Archbishop Gilbert Justice Yaw Anokye of Kumasi (Ghana), said, “We have voted corrupt leaders into power by tribal lines, by fear or favor ... We have had good leaders who have been booted out of power by coup d’etat ... Countries like Malaysia and Singapore have gone out of poverty because they chose good leaders.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!