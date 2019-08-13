Catholic World News

‘Treat us like citizens of Pakistan, equal to others,’ cardinal pleads

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that Christians “should not be treated as second-class citizens,” Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent condemnation of forced conversions to Islam.

