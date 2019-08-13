Catholic World News

Federal appeals court backs Chicago cardinal in lawsuit filed by former music director

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Stanislaw Sterlinski contended that a parish “held his Polish heritage against him,” according to the appellate court decision, which was in line with a lower court decision. The appeals court cited the landmark 2012 Supreme Court decision Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church v. EEOC.

