Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez: ‘With El Paso a line has been crossed in our nation’

August 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: “The killings in El Paso will take their place alongside the crackdowns on Japanese-Americans during World War II, the bombings of churches in the Jim Crow South, the lynchings of Mexicans in Texas that continued into the 1920s, among many shameful episodes from our past,” the archbishop of Los Angeles wrote. “The myth that America was founded by and for white people is just that—a myth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!