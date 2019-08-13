Catholic World News

Don’t lend credence to alleged Texas Marian apparitions, bishop says

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishop [Michael] Olson does not encourage anyone to offer credence or support for these claimed apparitions,” the diocese said in a statement on alleged apparitions at a parish.

