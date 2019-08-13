Catholic World News

Bishops, mainline Protestant leaders condemn ICE raids in Mississippi

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We can stand in solidarity to provide solace, material assistance and strength for the separated and traumatized children, parents and families,” the religious leaders said following the arrest of 680 workers at seven chicken processing plants. Bishop Joseph Kopacz of Jackson described the raids as a “man-made disaster.”

