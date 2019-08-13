Catholic World News

US bishops urge Trump administration to rescind new rule drastically limiting asylum

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The interim final rule, issued July 16 and strongly criticized by the USCCB’s president, requires asylum seekers who travel through a third country on the way to the US to apply first for refugee status in that country. The Office of the General of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops published a 12-page letter describing the rule as “unlawful, unjust, and unwise” and asking the administration to “withdraw it immediately.”

