Mexican Cardinal Obeso Rivera dead at 87

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sergio Obesa Rivera, the retired Archbishop of Jalapa, Mexico, died on August 11 at the age of 87. Ordained as a priest of Jalapa in 1954, he as Bishop of Papantla in 1971. He was appointed coadjutor archbishop of Jalapa in 1974 and became archbishop in 1979, serving there until his retirement in 2007 at the age of 75. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis last year.

With the death of Cardinal Obeso Rivera, there are now 216 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 119 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

