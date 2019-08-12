Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell criticizes ‘low quality’ working document for Amazon Synod

August 12, 2019

In a letter from an Australian prison, Cardinal George Pell expressed serious misgivings about the working document for the Amazon Synod.

The cardinal wrote to friends that “we have reason to be disturbed by the instrumentum laboris, the working document prepared by the general secretariat of the Synod. He said: “This is not the first low-quality document the Synod secretariat has produced.”

Apparently referring to suggestions that the Church in the Amazon region could used as a model for changes, including the ordination of married men and the introduction of women into prominent pastoral roles, Cardinal Pell insisted that “the Church cannot allow any confusion, much less any contrary teaching, to damage the apostolic tradition.”

Cardinal Pell, who was convicted of sexual abuse last December in a highly controversial verdict, said that he has been buoyed during his imprisonment he has been buoyed by prayers and expressions of support from the faithful. “The knowledge that my small suffering can be used for good purposes through being joined to Jesus’ suffering gives me purpose and direction,” he added.

The Supreme Court of Victoria, which heard Cardinal Pell’s appeal in June, is expected to announce its verdict this month.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!