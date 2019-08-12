Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to indigenous peoples

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his tweet, Pope Francis referred to the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples and wrote, “Indigenous peoples, with their variety of languages, cultures, traditions, and ancestral knowledge, remind us that we are all responsible for the care of Creation, which God has entrusted to us.”

