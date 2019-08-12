Catholic World News

Filipino Catholics unfazed by terror threats against churches

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After the Islamic State threatened attacks on Catholic churches in northern Philippines, some Muslims “showed their support for their Christian neighbors by going to [a prominent] basilica with placards condemning terrorism,” according to the report.

