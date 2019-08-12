Catholic World News

Pope Francis casts his eyes to Asia for potential papal trips

August 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In September 2018, Pope Francis told Japanese pilgrims that he would visit Japan in 2019, though dates have not been officially announced. In addition, “rumors have been circulating for months that the pope will also stop in Thailand” on the way to Japan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!