In Mozambique, bishop slams government over jihadist attacks

August 12, 2019

Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Mozambique and two other nations from September 4-10. Mozambique (map), a nation of 27.2 million, is 28% Catholic, 28% Protestant, and 18% Muslim.

