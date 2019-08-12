Catholic World News

Pope recalls 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The four Geneva Conventions of 1949 (Encyclopedia Britannica article) addressed the treatment of the sick, the wounded, prisoners, and civilians in war. Pope Francis made his remarks about the Conventions following his August 11 Angelus address.

