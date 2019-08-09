Catholic World News
Federal appeals court upholds cross on county seal
August 09, 2019
Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: For 75 years, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, has had a cross on its seal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
