Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops ask officials to review marriage-license directive

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The government has decreed that individual houses of worship “must obtain an annual license before performing marriages and issuing marriage certificates to newly wedded couples,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!