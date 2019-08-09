Catholic World News
Catholic anti-nuclear activists tell court why they acted to disarm submarine base
August 09, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: In April, seven Catholic anti-nuclear activists broke into a nuclear base in Georgia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
