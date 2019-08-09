Catholic World News

Church responds to humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: More than 2 million people face the prospect of starvation in the southern African nation of 14 million (map), which is 75% Protestant and 7% Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!