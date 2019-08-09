Catholic World News

Warning of ‘ideological totalitarianism,’ leading Polish bishop decries LGBT agenda

August 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “People belonging to milieus of the so-called sexual minorities are our brothers and sisters for whom Christ gave his life and whom He wants also to be saved,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference. “Respect for specified individuals cannot, however, lead to the acceptance of an ideology that aims to revolutionize social customs and interpersonal relationships.”

