Catholic World News

US college returns Nagasaki cathedral cross

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Mainichi

CWN Editor's Note: The cathedral in Nagasaki was destroyed when an atomic bomb was dropped on the city on August 9, 1945.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!