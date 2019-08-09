Catholic World News

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: US immigration officials arrested 680 workers at seven chicken processing plants.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!