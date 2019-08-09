Catholic World News
Mississippi bishop: Largest immigration raids in a decade are a ‘man-made disaster’
August 09, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: US immigration officials arrested 680 workers at seven chicken processing plants.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
