Baptists fleeing persecution in Russia granted asylum in Germany

August 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Family members “suffered repeated insults, physical violence, and threatening phone calls over their missionary activities, and police refused to offer protection,” according to a report. They “were followed by young men in black uniforms.”

