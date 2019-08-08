Catholic World News

Pope points to St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross and her courageous choices

August 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The day after tomorrow we will celebrate the feast of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein), virgin and martyr, co-patroness of Europe,” Pope Francis said following his August 7 general audience. “I invite everyone to look at her courageous choices, expressed in an authentic conversion to Christ, as well as in the gift of [her] life against all forms of intolerance and ideological perversion.”

