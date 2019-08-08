Catholic World News

San Antonio archbishop regrets tweets critical of President Trump

August 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I regret that my recent Tweet remarks were not focused on the issues but on an individual,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said following his remarks critical of President Trump. “All individuals have God-given dignity and should be accorded respect and love as children of God, especially in our conversations and interactions. We should be aware of this in our discourse about the Office of the President of the United States, which is due our respect.”

