Mozambique: peace accord signed before papal visit

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Government and opposition leaders in Mozambique have signed a peace accord, agreeing to amend the country’s constitution and resolve political disagreements peacefully. The agreement imposes a ceasefire on both parties, a month before a visit to Mozambique by Pope Francis.

