Uzbek president shuts down notorious ‘house of torture’ prison

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom described the prison as “infamous for its use of torture and detention of religious prisoners.” The largely central Asian nation is known for its repression of religion.

