San Antonio archbishop denounces President Trump: ‘President, stop your hatred’

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “President stop your hatred,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller wrote. “People in the US deserve better.” “President you are a poor man, a very week [sic] man. Stop damaging people. Please!”

