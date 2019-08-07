Catholic World News

Catholics afraid as Chinese authorities ban religious education

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Dioceses in China have been receiving constant warnings about a prohibition on summer camps, and many local churches have been pressured into giving up all related activities,” according to the report.

