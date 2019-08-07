Catholic World News

The future of the city is childless

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Cities were once a place for families of all classes,” writes Derek Thompson. “Today’s cities, however, are decidedly not for children, or for families who want children ... they are ‘entertainment machines’ for the young, rich, and mostly childless.”

