Appeals court orders further review of Florida abortion waiting period

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A lower court had declared the state’s 24-hour waiting period before an abortion unconstitutional. The state’s bishops welcomed the waiting period’s passage in 2015, as it “gives women one day to reflect upon the risks of abortion, one day to view the image of her unborn child’s ultrasound, and one day to consult with friends, family and faith.”

