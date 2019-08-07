Catholic World News
222,000 Australian Catholics take part in ‘listening and dialogue’ prior to plenary council
August 07, 2019
» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference
CWN Editor's Note: The 2020 plenary council will be Australia’s first since 1937.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
