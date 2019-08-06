Catholic World News

Former president of John Paul Institute sees radical break with prior Church teaching

August 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The former president of the John Paul II Institute says that radical changes in the Institute could be “decisive for the Church.” Msgr. Livio Melina—who visited with Pope-emeritus Benedict last week, shortly after being ousted—said that the new direction of the Institute suggests: “The interpretation of the magisterium of Pope Francis in continuity with the previous Magisterium is intolerable in the Church.”

