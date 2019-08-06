Catholic World News

The Shroud of Turin: latest study deepens mystery

August 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A new French-Italian study has cast doubts on research conducted in 1988, which concluded that the Shroud dates only from the Middle Ages.

