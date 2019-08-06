Catholic World News

Midwest Jesuits ask Vatican to overturn archbishop’s decision to revoke high school’s Catholic status

August 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Indianapolis Star

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis recently declared that Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School could no longer be considered a Catholic school, after the school’s administration retained a teacher who was a partner to a same-sex marriage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!