Promotions for officials at Vatican Secretariat of State

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two officials of the Secretariat of State have been promoted to new spots at other Vatican offices. Msgr. Carlo Maria Polvani will be under-secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture; Msgr. Alberto Perlasca will be deputy Promoter of Justice at the Apostolic Signatura. Their former posts will be fill be two other officials promoted from within the Secretariat of State. The changes confirm the rising influence of the Secretariat of State—already the most powerful Vatican dicastery.

