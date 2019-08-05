Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic Synod includes lay members for first time

August 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: As the Chaldean Synod met, Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako wrote to Pope Francis, saying that Church based in Iraq “has always been the Church of martyrs.” He added that “even our Muslim brothers suffer for their life every day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!