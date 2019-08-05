Catholic World News

Notre-Dame: Lead fears prompt new cleanup rules, equipment

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The city of Paris suspended cleanup work at the cathedral because of concerns about health risks from lead. Work is now scheduled to resume on August 12.

