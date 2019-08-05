Catholic World News

Paraguay’s bishops urge transparency following disclosure of government’s pact with Brazil

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The pact, related to the Itaipu Dam, was signed in May and disclosed only last week; it was subsequently annulled following protests.

