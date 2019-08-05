Catholic World News

Cardinal, Vatican official celebrate Mass at youth festival in Medjugorje

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In May, Pope Francis authorized official pilgrimages to Medjugorje while withholding judgment on the authenticity of the alleged Marian apparitions there.

