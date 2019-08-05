Catholic World News

Japanese bishops call for abolition of nuclear weapons

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Each year, beginning on August 6 (the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima), the Church in Japan begins ten days of prayer for peace.

