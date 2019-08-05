Catholic World News

‘Terrible, senseless, and inhumane’: prelates call for prayer, action following El Paso shooting

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Something remains fundamentally evil in our society when locations where people congregate to engage in the everyday activities of life can, without warning, become scenes of violence and contempt for human life,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by a USCCB committee chairman, said following the El Paso shooting. Bishop Mark Seitz on El Paso also issued a statement in which he asked, “Why the innocent children? Why the mothers with babes in their arms? Why should any human being ever be subjected to such violence? Once again in our nation we see the face of evil ... It was precisely to confront this diabolic evil that God sent his Son into the world.”

