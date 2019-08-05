Catholic World News

Pain, gratitude, encouragement, praise: themes of Pope’s letter to the world’s priests

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On August 4, Pope Francis wrote a letter to all priests on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the death of St. John Vianney (1786-1859), patron saint of parish priests. Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that “the Pope, who certainly did not back down in the face of the duty to denounce and reprimand [sexual abuse] when necessary, responds by thanking the silent army of priests who betrayed neither faith nor trust. He showed his closeness, encouragement, support and comfort to all priests in the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

