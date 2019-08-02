Catholic World News

Cuban Catholic activist barred from cardinal’s funeral

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Dagoberto Valdes, a leading Catholic human-rights activist, was barred from attending the funeral of Cardinal Jaime Ortega on Sunday. Valdes was informed by the government’s interior ministry that he would not be allowed into the Havana cathedral where the funeral was held.

