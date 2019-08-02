Catholic World News

English bishop declines to open cause for Chesterton’s beatification

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Doyle of Northampton has revealed that he is not opening a cause for the beatification of G. K. Chesterton. While recognizing Chesterton’s “goodness and his ability to evangelize,” the bishop reported that there is no local cult of the 20th-century author, and added that he could not “tease out a pattern of personal spirituality.” Bishop Doyle also said that “the issue of anti-Semitism is a real obstacle particularly at this time in the United Kingdom.”

