Pakistan’s prime minister says forced conversion is incompatible with Islam

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has led the world’s 6th most populous nation since 2018, said, “We cannot force anyone to accept Islam under the threat of arms or persecution, or forcing religious minority women to convert after they have been kidnapped. Such acts cannot in any way be considered compatible with Islam. And those who work to convert people by force, kidnapping them or subjecting them to threats, show that they have no correct understanding of Islamic teachings.”

