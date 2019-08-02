Catholic World News

Coptic Orthodox Church lifts moratorium on accepting new monks

August 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Last year, the Coptic Orthodox Church put in place a moratorium on accepting new novices following the murder of a bishop by a monk.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!