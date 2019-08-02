Catholic World News

Leading South African prelate calls on fellow bishops to work to end violent protests

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, the new president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said that “there are some unnerving developments that make one wonder if [President Cyril] Ramaphosa is a real hope for South Africa or just a passing euphoria ... One of the major problems we face in South Africa are violent protests. Part of this violence is due I think to our absence as Church leaders.”

