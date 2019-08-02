Catholic World News

Pope Francis encourages family prayer, care for families

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his August prayer intention, Pope Francis said, “What kind of world do we want to leave for the future? Let us leave a world with families. Let us care for our families, because they are true schools for the future, spaces of freedom, and centers of humanity. And let us reserve a special place in our families for individual and communal prayer.”

