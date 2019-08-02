Catholic World News

Another diocese in DR Congo steps up efforts against Ebola

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have called for international help to contain Ebola, and the World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”

